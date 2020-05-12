Unregistered communities in Bangkok to receive prompt assistance

BANGKOK – People in Bangkok communities, whose jobs and incomes have been affected by the COVID-19 situation, but have yet to register with the government, are advised to contact the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security for immediate assistance.







In a community, located under the Rama IX Bridge, there are some 100 people, 43 of whom have a hearing impairment. Many are general laborers, gardeners and garbage collectors. Currently, they receive some financial relief from the government, as well as donations from temples and private companies. Many other communities are in a similar situation, and they have yet to register with the authorities. As a result, they have no access to state assistance.





The Social Development and Human Security Minister, Juti Krairiksh, is encouraging community members in Bangkok, who have yet to register with the government, to provide information about their communities and families to the ministry, so that they can receive assistance promptly. They can call the ministry’s 1300 hotline service around the clock or notify the ministry’s volunteers, who are looking to help people in different areas of the city.

Mr. Juti said his ministry is ready to provide full assistance to these communities. (NNT)











