German Buffet Night – Saturday, Aug 16 at Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya

A night of Bavarian flavors, global dishes, and live tunes in our tropical garden.

Price: 599 THB/person | Kids (8–12) 299 THB



Cold Appetizers: Salad bar, chicken liver parfait, cucumber dill salad, Caesar salad with chicken, German potato salad, Thai beef salad

Soups: German green pea soup, chicken vegetable soup

Main Courses: Pork knuckle, sauerbraten, sliced pork Zurich style, steamed fish with lemon, chicken escalope, Thuringer & veal sausage, spinach au gratin, braised duck, sauerkraut, spaetzle, roasted potato with bacon

Special Station: Roasted pig

Desserts: Cakes & pastries, fresh fruit, ice cream

Live music in the tropical garden with Kelly Ford, Joy & Benjo — smooth tunes, cozy vibes.

Date: Saturday, Aug 16, 6 PM

Location: Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya

Book now: thaigarden.com/restaurant-reservations

Bavarian classics, garden breeze, and live tunes — your perfect Saturday night.



































