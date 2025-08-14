German Buffet Night – Saturday, Aug 16 at Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
0
200
Bavarian classics, garden breeze, and live tunes – your perfect Saturday night.

A night of Bavarian flavors, global dishes, and live tunes in our tropical garden.

Price: 599 THB/person | Kids (8–12) 299 THB

Cold Appetizers: Salad bar, chicken liver parfait, cucumber dill salad, Caesar salad with chicken, German potato salad, Thai beef salad
Soups: German green pea soup, chicken vegetable soup
Main Courses: Pork knuckle, sauerbraten, sliced pork Zurich style, steamed fish with lemon, chicken escalope, Thuringer & veal sausage, spinach au gratin, braised duck, sauerkraut, spaetzle, roasted potato with bacon
Special Station: Roasted pig
Desserts: Cakes & pastries, fresh fruit, ice cream

Live music in the tropical garden with Kelly Ford, Joy & Benjo — smooth tunes, cozy vibes.

Date: Saturday, Aug 16, 6 PM
Location: Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya
Price: 599 THB/person | Kids (8–12) 299 THB

Book now: thaigarden.com/restaurant-reservations

Bavarian classics, garden breeze, and live tunes — your perfect Saturday night.














RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR