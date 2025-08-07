BCCT Multi-Chamber Connecting Eastern Economic Corridor.

BCCT, in collaboration with AMCHAM, AustCham, BeluThai, DanCham, GTCC, NTCC, and SATCC, cordially invites you to join the upcoming Multi-Chamber Connecting Eastern Economic Corridor event.

Date: Friday 15th August 2025

Time: 6-9 PM

Venue: Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya on Pattaya Sai 2

Entry: THB 1,100 for BCCT and partner chamber members. Price includes buffet food, wine, beer and soft drinks. Menu

Booking: online please click here or email [email protected] for booking assistance

Non-members who would like to join this event should email – [email protected]

Payment: Online Payment options are available when confirming your booking (recommended). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this.

Bank transfer is also available to Kasikorn Bank 709-2-36464-4 and email [email protected] to verify a receipt.







Accommodation: Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya is offering special room rates for Friday, 28th February 2025: Deluxe Room: THB 3,200 net and Studio: THB 4,500 net. Rates include breakfast. RSVP: [email protected]

Cancellation policy:

Advance payment is required to confirm your registration and if payment is not made 24 hours before event, your place will be passed on to the waiting list. No walk-ins.

Cancellations received less than 24 hours (1 day) and no-shows are NOT able to receive neither a refund nor credit.

Payment is required at the time of booking. At any other time will incur a higher fee

Event policy: by registering for this event, you are providing consent for your details to be shared with our partners for this event.

*Special thanks to our event sponsor

ZENSIRI Residences Estate Jomtien, ZENSIRI Lakeside Jomtien by ESS Developments

and Supporting Sponsor Formichella & Sritawat – Attorneys at Law



