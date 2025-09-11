German Buffet & Live Music at Thai Garden Resort Pattaya Saturday 13 September

This Saturday, come and enjoy our German Buffet!
Tuck into sausages, schnitzels, pretzels, roasted meats, salads, and sweet treats – all you can eat for only 599 THB. Relax with live music while you dine.
Saturday, September 13, 2025
Starts at 6:00 p.m.
Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya
Reserve your table at: https://thaigarden.com/restaurant-reservations
Tel. (+66) 38 370 614 | (+66) 84 324 1098
Looking for accommodation? Book your stay at: www.thaigarden.com
International Buffet, Garden Breeze, and Live Tunes — Your Perfect Saturday Night.