German Buffet & Live Music at Thai Garden Resort Pattaya Saturday 13 September

This Saturday, come and enjoy our German Buffet!

Tuck into sausages, schnitzels, pretzels, roasted meats, salads, and sweet treats – all you can eat for only 599 THB. Relax with live music while you dine.

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Starts at 6:00 p.m.

Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya

Reserve your table at: https://thaigarden.com/restaurant-reservations

Tel. (+66) 38 370 614 | (+66) 84 324 1098

Looking for accommodation? Book your stay at: www.thaigarden.com

International Buffet, Garden Breeze, and Live Tunes — Your Perfect Saturday Night.



































