Richmond Soi Welcome’s Free Food Friday resumed April 23, and was over in a flash.

People are hungry – all 400 bags were given out in 10 minutes.







Originally scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., police required an early start, no doubt due to the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

Big thanks to all the people who have supported us and sent donations.



Thanks to you, we have given out 28,400 bags since 26th March 2020.

Our next Free Food Friday will be on Friday 14th May, 3 p.m. @ Richmond Soi Welcome.