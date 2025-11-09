Experience “Romantic Madness” with Eri Nakagawa at Ben’s Theater Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – Ben’s Theater Jomtien proudly presents a very special concert to close the 2025 season: “Romantic Madness: Schumann and Rachmaninoff”, featuring the exceptional Japanese pianist Eri Nakagawa. Join us on Sunday, November 16th, 2025 at 8:00 pm (doors open at 7:30 pm) for an evening of masterful piano performance in an intimate, welcoming setting.

Known internationally as La Grande Dame du Piano, Eri Nakagawa brings decades of experience and a distinguished career to the stage. A native of Osaka, Japan, she has served on the Piano Faculty of Mahidol University College of Music since 1995 and previously held the position of Assistant Professor of Music Performance at Ball State University, Indiana. Her talent and artistry have been celebrated across the globe, with invitations as a guest pianist and professor at renowned institutions such as the Bruckner Conservatory in Linz, Bösendorfer Saal in Vienna, the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music in Singapore, and the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts in Perth, among many others.



Eri Nakagawa’s recital repertoire spans the greatest piano works from the Romantic and Classical eras. For this special concert, she will perform:

🎵 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Corelli, Op. 42

🎵 Robert Schumann: Kreisleriana, Op. 16

🎵 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Chopin, Op. 22

Her artistry has been showcased in prestigious festivals such as the Corfu Festival in Greece and the Sicily International Piano Festival in Catania, and she has performed numerous concertos with leading orchestras, including the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra. Known for her expressive technique and profound musical insight, Nakagawa also enjoys collaboration, performing alongside distinguished colleagues both in Thailand and internationally.



Ben’s Theater Jomtien is committed to bringing world-class musicians to Pattaya through non-profit concerts. All ticket income goes directly to the performers, with no external sponsorship, making each performance a truly personal and enriching experience.

Event Details:

Date & Time: Sunday, November 16th, 2025 | 8:00 pm (doors 7:30 pm)

Venue: Ben’s Theater Jomtien

Tickets: 900 THB (includes a complimentary drink of your choice)

Dress Code: Smart casual, no shorts or slippers

Accessibility: Easy access for wheelchairs and guests with walking difficulties





Reservations strictly via email: [email protected]

Website: www.benstheaterjomtien.com

Please provide your name, number of tickets, and mobile number. Confirmation will include a detailed road plan to Ben’s.

Close the year in style with an evening of Romantic Madness, as Eri Nakagawa brings Schumann and Rachmaninoff to life in a piano recital not to be missed.































