10 things you need to know before visiting the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025 returns with its signature grandeur on November 28-29, now featuring additional performances and exhibitions to honor Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother. Highlights include traditional Khon dance, royal compositions performed by an orchestra, and exhibitions showcasing royal initiatives. Attendees are invited to participate in a moment of silence to pay respect and remembrance for the Queen Mother’s benevolence.

Visitors are encouraged to wear Thai royal-style attire in one of the eight traditional patterns, with a black ribbon, and to choose muted, respectful colors to honor the solemnity of the occasion.

The festival will feature international fireworks displays from five countries: the Philippines, Malaysia, Germany, Finland, and the United Kingdom. The opening fireworks set, “The Light of Eternal Loyalty,” will be followed by the international displays.







Travel and Arrival Tips:

For those coming from other provinces, it is advised to arrive in Pattaya early in the morning or even a day in advance. Traffic is expected to be heavy as hundreds of thousands of Thai and international tourists will converge on the city.

Pattaya Beach Road will be closed from 3:00 PM, but visitors can still walk along the beach to reserve prime viewing spots. Arriving early ensures the best locations. Groups should agree on a meeting point in advance for easier coordination.

Parking:

Pattaya City, in cooperation with shopping centers such as Central Pattaya, Terminal 21 Pattaya, Big C, and Central Marina Outlet, will provide free parking for festival-goers. Visitors are advised to park on outer streets and walk or take a motorcycle taxi to the beach.



Motorcycle Taxi Safety:

Before riding, always agree on the fare, take a photo of the driver’s uniform and license plate, and avoid overcharging. If a driver attempts to overcharge, document it and report to nearby authorities.

Essentials to Bring:

Portable chairs, handheld fans, inhalers or balm, power banks, and most importantly, cash. Mobile payment may be unreliable due to high crowd density. Food is available at the venue, so no need to bring meals.



Restroom Facilities:

Mobile toilets will be set up at multiple locations, alongside facilities at nearby shopping centers. Paid restrooms are also available along the beach. Expect queues due to the large crowd, so plan accordingly. Smoking, including e-cigarettes, is prohibited along the beach to avoid disturbing other visitors.





After the Event:

Expect traffic delays when leaving. Fill up on fuel beforehand and stay patient. Those who parked on outer streets or along Sukhumvit Road will find safety in numbers.

For those unable to attend in person, the festival will be broadcast live on the TAT Pattaya Office Facebook page, ensuring everyone can enjoy the spectacle remotely.



































