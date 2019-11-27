Chevron organizes Fun Charity Outing at HHNFT Baan Euaree

Salman Saadat, Country Chairman and General Manager Products of Chevron Thailand Limited (Caltex) led 100 staff on a fun trip to visit the children at the Baan Euaree under the care of the Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand) recently. The kind hearted visitors donated necessities and educational funds. They were welcomed by Radchada Chomjinda, HHNFT Director, and Siromet Akarapongpanich, Asst. Director of HHNFT. The children had a lot of fun playing games and also enjoyed a large variety of snacks and sweets.