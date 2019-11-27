ITF Seniors Championship draws 150 global players to Pattaya

By Urasin Khantaraphan
Women’s Doubles 35+ tennis players Arunya Wongkaew and Puttaruksa Jantamad return a volley during the ITF Seniors Championship held at Royal Cliff Royal Cliff Beach Resort’s Fitz Club.
About 150 tennis players from 20 countries hit the courts at the Royal Cliff Beach Resort’s Fitz Club for the ITF Seniors Championship Grade A.

The Nov 16-22 tournament featured men’s and women’s singles and doubles matches, plus mixed doubles, split into age brackets for every five+ from 35-75.

Men’s Doubles 60+ (L to R) Robert McCuigan (AUS), Singha Corporation sponsor agent, Nick Fok (HKG) and Stephen Myers (AUS).
Men’s singles winners and brackets were:

35 and Under: Andriy Baidikov (Ukraine) def. Aditya Khanna (India) 6-4 and 6-2.

40-44: Naoki Arimoto (Japan) n def. Steven Eckstein (Russia) 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-1

45-49: Masahiro Sato (JPN) def. Daniel Rajsky (Czech Republic) of 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

50-54: Daniel Ahl (UK) def. Leo Pijnacker (Netherlands) of 6-4 and 6-3.

55-59: Alain Miracchini (France) def. Markus Zinkand (Germany) 6-1, 1-6, 4-0 (Retired).

60-64: Jiri Cermak (CZE) def. Simon Rapoport (Israel) 7-5, 6-4.

65-69: Philippe Gely (FRA) def. Giancalo Nucci (Italy) 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

70-74: Iakov Atrokhove (RUS) def. Valeriy Medvedev (RUS) 6-3, 6-4.

75+: Kobchai Tarasena (Thailand) won in a walkover.

 

Women’s singles winners:

35-39: Ding Eckstein (China) def. Hsin Yun Wen (Taipei) 6-1, 6-2.

50-54: Luisa Gouveia (Portugal) def. Valdone Vozbutiene (Lithuania) 6-4, 2-6, 4-1 (Retired).

60-64: Encarnacion Gomis Ruiz (Spain) def. Atsuko Yamauchi (JPN) 6-4, 6-3.

Full results of the double competition are on the ITF website at https://www.itftennis.com/seniors/tournaments/tournament/info.aspx?tournamentid=1100046013

Women’s Doubles 35+ (L to R) Arunya Wongkaew and Puttaruksa Jantamad (THA), Singha Corporation sponsor agent, Huk Wa Choi (HKG) and Jinhua WU (CHN).
Men Singles 65+ (L to R) Philippe Gely (FRA) Singha Corporation sponsor agent, Giancarlo Nucci (ITA), and Vitanart Vathanakul, executive director of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group.
Men Singles 60+ (L to R) Simon Rapoport (ISR), Singha Corporation sponsor agent, and Jiri Cermak (CZE).
Singles match 45+, Daniel Rajsky (CZE) vs. Masahiro Sato (JPN).
