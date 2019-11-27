ITF Seniors Championship draws 150 global players to Pattaya

About 150 tennis players from 20 countries hit the courts at the Royal Cliff Beach Resort’s Fitz Club for the ITF Seniors Championship Grade A.

The Nov 16-22 tournament featured men’s and women’s singles and doubles matches, plus mixed doubles, split into age brackets for every five+ from 35-75.

Men’s singles winners and brackets were:

35 and Under: Andriy Baidikov (Ukraine) def. Aditya Khanna (India) 6-4 and 6-2.

40-44: Naoki Arimoto (Japan) n def. Steven Eckstein (Russia) 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-1

45-49: Masahiro Sato (JPN) def. Daniel Rajsky (Czech Republic) of 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

50-54: Daniel Ahl (UK) def. Leo Pijnacker (Netherlands) of 6-4 and 6-3.

55-59: Alain Miracchini (France) def. Markus Zinkand (Germany) 6-1, 1-6, 4-0 (Retired).

60-64: Jiri Cermak (CZE) def. Simon Rapoport (Israel) 7-5, 6-4.

65-69: Philippe Gely (FRA) def. Giancalo Nucci (Italy) 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

70-74: Iakov Atrokhove (RUS) def. Valeriy Medvedev (RUS) 6-3, 6-4.

75+: Kobchai Tarasena (Thailand) won in a walkover.

Women’s singles winners:

35-39: Ding Eckstein (China) def. Hsin Yun Wen (Taipei) 6-1, 6-2.

50-54: Luisa Gouveia (Portugal) def. Valdone Vozbutiene (Lithuania) 6-4, 2-6, 4-1 (Retired).

60-64: Encarnacion Gomis Ruiz (Spain) def. Atsuko Yamauchi (JPN) 6-4, 6-3.

Full results of the double competition are on the ITF website at https://www.itftennis.com/seniors/tournaments/tournament/info.aspx?tournamentid=1100046013