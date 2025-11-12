Cheers to Christmas 2025 with Pattaya Sports Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – Celebrate the magic of the holiday season with an evening of joy, friendship, and festive cheer at the Pattaya Sports Club’s Christmas 2025 Dinner Party. Set against the elegant backdrop of the Brighton Grand Hotel & Convention, this event promises delightful dining, lively entertainment, and exciting lucky prizes.

Kick off the evening with a welcome drink at 5:30 p.m., followed by the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a sumptuous International and Thai buffet starting at 7:00 p.m., accompanied by free-flow beer, wine, and soft drinks. With over 50,000 THB in raffle prizes, there’s even more reason to join in the celebration!



Ticket prices are 1,000 THB for PSC members and 1,500 THB for non-members, all inclusive of dinner and beverages. Seats are limited, so reservations are essential. Tickets can be secured directly at the Pattaya Sports Club Head Office.

Contact & Reservation: Tel: 038 415 424 | 095 706 2646 Email: [email protected] Address: 3/197 Moo.6 Pattaya 3rd Road (North Pattaya), Naklua, Banglamung, Chonburi 20150, Thailand

Location: PSC Head Office Map

Join PSC this December for a night to remember — raise a glass, share the laughter, and make Christmas 2025 truly unforgettable!































