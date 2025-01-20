House For Sale Townhouse – 4 bed 5 bath in Pratamnak

Townhouse for sale in a great location in Pratamnak! Almost directly on the public transportation bus line, it takes about five minutes to get to Pattaya and 5 to 10 minutes to get to Jomtien, perfect for everyday living with everything you need within reach. Don’t miss this opportunity! This 4-storey townhouse sits on a 108 sqm plot and offers 380 sqm of living space. It features 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. This house has been decorated with great attention to detail. You will find a number of Moroccan and French elements that make the house appear very unique. The living area with kitchen, a total of 3 kitchens, and dining area is located in the lower area. The four bedrooms all have en suite bathrooms and balconies. On the top floor you will find the roof terrace, which is divided into two levels.Tere is a rooftop, which is perfect for having a barbecue or a drink in the evening. There’s also a parking space. This townhouse is available for sale under the company name and is ready to move in!







4 Bedroom Townhouse For Sale in Pratamnak

Conveniently located in Pratumnak

4-storey townhouse

Large living area: 380 sqm

4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Modern and stylish design

Sale Price: ฿ 9.7m / $ 279k / € 271k

