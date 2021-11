Wayne Duberly, Area General Manager of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya and his management team joined in a merit making ceremony to mark the 12th anniversary of the resort recently. Nine Buddhist monks chanted prayers to bless the property, staff and guests, after which the management made offerings of food and alms. The monks who also blessed the image of Lord Brahma and the Royal Garuda adorning the grounds and building of the resort.