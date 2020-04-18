Benevolent family donates 5 tons of rice to Pattaya residents hurt by the COVID-19 economic crash

On April 16 at the Chezzotel on Central Road, Santsak Jaroon Nagmpiches, former Minister of Health, and his son Poramet Nagmpiches, Deputy Minister of Culture, with Eakasit Ngampiches, MD of the Chezzotel and members of their family announced that they are donating 5000 kgs of rice to the people who have been severely affected by the economic crash caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.





The hotel had earlier asked for the people to register to receive the rice via LineID: @chezzotel. Only 100 registrants per day are accepted for an unlimited number of days.

Each day only 20 recipients who have registered are eligible to pick up 3 kgs of rice and a face shield to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Eakasit said, “We see a lot of suffering because the coronavirus pandemic has forced many businesses to close down or have had to let their staff go, which left them with almost no money to survive. Our family has decided to donate rice to the unfortunate people for as long as is necessary.”









