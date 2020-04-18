3 Ways Pub donates food to Pattaya’s needy every day

During these days of economic hardships cause by the COVID-19 pandemic leaving hundreds of thousands of people without an income, more and more people from communities in Pattaya are rallying together to help them.





On April 16, Nathida Pongkun and Mr. Jorgen, directors of the 3 Ways Party Lounge Pub & Restaurant in Soi Land Department, together with their families and friends, distributed 120 boxes of food and water to the residents in the area. They made a special meal of fried pork with fried egg in their own kitchen.

Nathida said that they will distribute food every day at 4 p.m. for as long as there is a need.









Loading…



