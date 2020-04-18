Mechanic dies in Bang Saray motorbike crash outside Pattaya

An auto mechanic died after slamming his motorbike into an electric pole in Bang Saray.

The body of Pairat Buaklee, 45, was pulled from a drainage canal on the center island of Sukhumvit Road KM at Soi Tedsaban 26 April 16. His smashed Honda Mio laid nearby.





Pattaya regulatory officer Thanapat Rattanadech, who witnessed the crash, said Pairat had just left his job at car-repair garage about 200 meters away when he lost control of the bike for some reason and crashed head-on into the utility pole, bouncing off and landing in the canal.









Loading…



