Awakenest Returns: A Community Wellness Celebration on Koh Phangan

KOH PHANGAN, Thailand – From February 28 to March 2, 2025, the serene island of Koh Phangan will once again host Awakenest, the annual community wellness celebration that embraces the spirit of connection, healing, and sustainable living.

Nestled on this magical Thai island known for its tranquil beauty and vibrant community, Awakenest invites everyone to celebrate the joys of basic living and mindful practices. This three-day festival promises a diverse range of activities designed to nurture both body and soul while fostering a deep appreciation for nature and community.







What Awaits You at Awakenest?

All-Day Yoga Classes

Begin your mornings with invigorating yoga sessions, or wind down your evenings with restorative poses. Experienced instructors will guide you through a variety of styles suitable for all levels.

Live Medicine Music and Sound Healing

Immerse yourself in the soothing rhythms of live medicine music and ancient sound healing practices, designed to rejuvenate your spirit and harmonize your energy.

Delicious Vegan and Vegetarian Delights

Savor an array of healthy vegan and vegetarian dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. Explore the vibrant veggie, herb, and fruit markets to discover fresh, organic produce.

Engaging Workshops and Discussions

Participate in hands-on craft workshops, forums on sustainability, and classes that promote self-discovery and personal growth. From meditation and art exhibitions to nature conservation and cultural performances, there’s something for everyone.



Singing and Drum Circles

Feel the rhythm and join the community in lively drum and singing circles. These shared musical experiences are a highlight of the festival, bringing people together in harmony.

Cultural and Artistic Expressions

Experience the island’s rich culture through performances and art showcases. Visit the art studio to witness creativity in action and participate in exhibitions that inspire.

Be Part of the Magic

Awakenest thrives on community participation, and this year, we’re inviting you to contribute. If you have a skill, workshop, or performance to offer, let us know. Together, we can create an even more enriching experience.

Whether you’re seeking relaxation, inspiration, or meaningful connections, Awakenest 2025 is the perfect place to awaken your senses and rejuvenate your spirit. Join us in celebrating wellness, sustainability, and the beauty of mindful living.

Save the date and prepare for an extraordinary journey on Koh Phangan. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

Join us – [email protected]

Location – Stayfly Studio – https://maps.app.goo.gl/Mb2XUAuyHyo3E7Kj6

**Limited time only.. Pre-sale tickets at super discounted rate**

https://megatix.in.th/events/awakenest-2025

https://www.ticketmelon.com/stayflystudio/awakenest-2025

https://www.eventpop.me/e/67282

































