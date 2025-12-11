Bangkok and Chonburi set to shine as Thailand welcomes ASEAN to ‘Travel and Cheer’ at the 33rd SEA Games

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand proudly welcomes the region as host of the 33rd SEA Games, taking place from 9 to 20 December 2025, with Bangkok and Chonburi as the main event cities.

This is the perfect time to travel with your family, support Team Thailand, and explore the diverse beauty of the host provinces. From stunning beaches and city landmarks to rich culture and world-famous Thai cuisine – there’s so much to discover!

Thailand is ready to warmly welcome athletes, fans, and tourists from across Southeast Asia. Come and “Travel and Cheer”, and immerse yourself in the smiles, culture, and nature of our incredible host cities. (TAT)















































