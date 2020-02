Ben Hansen, owner/impresario of the well-known ‘Bens Theatre’ in Pattaya, together with Ruud Hoff and Dian Webbink, dined at Yupins Restaurant recently. Ben and Ruud have been friends for 53 years, but have not seen each other for 35 years. Ruud and Dian are travelling the world on a luxury cruise line, and made a stop in Pattaya just to see an old dear friend.