A Taste of Aotearoa at Dicey Reilly’s 3-14 Nov 2025

Experience the vibrant flavours of New Zealand at Dicey Reilly’s, Pattaya’s favourite spot for gourmet dining and live entertainment.

From 3 to 14 November, immerse yourself in a culinary journey celebrating New Zealand’s finest regional produce, local ingredients, and native flavours.

The highlight of the program is a special evening on Friday, 14 November 2025, featuring:

Buffet of gourmet delights inspired by New Zealand cuisine

Live music trio setting the perfect mood

Price: THB 1,690 net per person

Time: 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Dicey Reilly’s, conveniently located next to Royal Garden Plaza and Avani Pattaya Resort, will also host Happy Hour specials and daily events throughout the week. Sports fans can enjoy all live sports broadcasts across multiple screens.

Reserve your table now:

📞 +66 38 412 120

✉️ [email protected]

Discover the taste of Aotearoa – where New Zealand’s culinary heritage comes alive in the heart of Pattaya.































