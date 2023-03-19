The Riviera Ocean Drive Grand Opening – It’s Party Time!

Leading Property Developers ‘The Riviera Group’ have now confirmed, the Grand Opening of their latest and highly anticipated High-Rise project ‘The Riviera Ocean Drive’.

Note the date….Saturday 8th April (from 5pm until late) it promises to be another one of those not-to-be-missed memorable Riviera opening Parties that will feature famous singers, artists, presenters, model shows and of course huge crowds. A year ago, their latest project to finish, the stunning The Riviera Monaco, in Na Jomtien didn’t get the opportunity to showcase itself due to the back-end of Covid. An enormous shame if you ask me, The Riviera Monaco was and is today, a spectacular stand-alone project, unlike anything Pattaya has seen and quite different from previous Riviera projects, which by their own standards, also left you hugely impressed.







This is why it’s so exciting to see what Ocean Drive will be like. One thing is for sure, it’ll be unique, different and for sure another market leader as is the norm for Winston, Sukanya and their extraordinary team they have built up over the last decade.

Let’s not forget, they are Pattaya’s No.1 Thailand Property award winning Developers with ‘Best Developer 2022’ recently added to their endless list of accolades earned over the last 12 years. The Riviera Ocean Drive itself has 513 condominiums, a 4th floor podium floor with sea views, a beautiful clubhouse, daytime restaurant and entertainment room for the younger members of the family. Then there is the 21st and 22nd sky pool floors and the double gym they offer. Yes, that’s right a separate cardo gym and a separately dedicated weights only gym. Further leisure facilities and an arcade games room all with stunning sea views. The 43rd Floors boasts a high-fashion bar inside and an outdoor area for chilling and magical selfies.





As usual, the whole project has been designed to the usual Riviera Brand detail we all know and expect now, this time around with fun, bright, clever ideas everywhere, it’ll be hard for the phone not to be out taking endless selfies. This experience will start from the dramatic entrance where there are so many features, it’s hard to know what to look at first, to all the tasteful and exciting interior public areas created. This project upon first (private) inspection really is quite something else. But you’ll all get to see that for yourself at the party so no need to take my word for it.

The Riviera Ocean Drive is located on Jomtien 2nd Road.



















