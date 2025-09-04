(HOUSE FOR SALE) Sedona Creek – in East Pattaya

We are pleased to present a brand-new luxury, secure compound of only eight large homes at Sedona Creek by the highly regarded developer of Sedona Villas. Nestled in a quiet residential enclave, it offers the perfect blend of serenity and convenience. This exclusive, secured compound is located just minutes from the scenic and popular Mabprachan Lake area. This prime location is ideal for families and professionals alike, with top international schools, premier golf courses, and major motorways all within easy reach. Whether you’re seeking a peaceful retreat or a well-connected home base, Sedona Creek offers a lifestyle of comfort and quality with impressive designs. This luxury villa features a total of 5 bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom and ample storage. The master suite boasts a spacious walk-in wardrobe and a luxurious bathroom complete with a soaking tub. The house offers an expansive open-plan living and dining area that seamlessly flows into a modern European kitchen, highlighted by a large island workstation, ideal for both daily living and entertaining. The villa opens beautifully to a stunning garden design that blends Japanese and tropical features. Where you’ll find an impressive 5 x 17.5-meter swimming pool, multiple outdoor seating areas, and lush landscaping with tranquil water features throughout the garden. The property also includes a large BBQ zone and two salas. One of the salas is an open-air space, and the other is a fully enclosed and airconditioned 58 m² area featuring its own European kitchen and living space, perfect for hosting gatherings or relaxing in comfort. There is also a separate guesthouse of 80 m², including a kitchen, living room, and en-suite bedroom. Additional Features: A solar system with 72.8 kWh of battery storage, covering the property’s electrical needs, 3-car parking with 3 EV charging points, and a sufficient water storage capacity of 8,000 liters. An exceptional opportunity to own a fully fitted luxury estate. The loose furniture shown in the pictures and video presentation is excluded from the sale price, however, the client can inquire about the furniture package. This villa is for sale under a Thai name. For more information, please do not hesitate to contact us.







Sedona Creek – 5 bed 6 bath in East Pattaya (PP11495) (14-06-2025)

5 Bedroom Estate for Sale in East Pattaya

Sedona Creek, Near Lake & Schools

1,980 sqm Land with 480 sqm House

Top Construction & Finishes

Expansive Indoor & Outdoor Living

Thai Ownership

Sale Price: ฿68m / $2.084m / €1.821m

