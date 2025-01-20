Condo for Sale The Riviera Malibu Residences – 2 bed 2 bath in Pratamnak

The Riviera Malibu & Residences is located in a prime, quiet area on Pratumnak Soi 5. This famous and highly sought-after condominium combines luxury with modernity. The surrounding area offers a wide range of amenities, including international restaurants, cafes, convenience stores, and nightlife entertainment venues. It is just 5 minutes from Yinyom Beach and less than 10 minutes from Pattaya City. This luxury High-Rise project offers a 5 stars hotel facilities such as lobby, concierge, room service, housekeeping, laundry and pressing service, separate male and female saunas, evening signature restaurant, wine cellar and lounge Bar, 27th floor all day restaurant, rooftop Infinity pool, sunset café and bar with relaxation garden, banquet rooms, 24 hour security and CCTV, WIFI in all public areas, parking, fitness gym and large kids club. This stunning condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, offering 69 sq.m of living space. It comes with modern furniture, a fully equipped European kitchen, a dining area, and a spacious living room, and a balcony with a city and beautiful sea view. The Riviera Malibu is due for completion in December 2026. This condo is available for sale in Foreign Name.







2 Bedroom Condo For Sale in Pratamnak

Located in the newly sold-out Riviera Malibu

Fully furnished with high-quality furniture

Positioned on a very high floor

Stunning sea views

Foreign Quota

Sale Price: ฿ 11.7m / $ 336k / € 327k

