House for Sale – Koonsuk 1, Bang Saray

💰 Price
฿4,650,000 THB
Reduced Price: ฿3,700,000 THB
(Approx. $113,860.71 USD | €98,679 EUR | ¥808,872 CNY)
📍 Location
Koonsuk 1 Gated Community, Bang Saray
🛠️ Key Features
- Land area :84 square wah (336 sqm)
- Floor space: 150sqm
- 2 Bedrooms (originally 3)
- 2 Bathrooms
- Home Office / Study
- Living Room, TV Room, Large Western Kitchen
- Laundry Area, Storage Room
- 4x Samsung Inverter A/Cs
- PVC Windows & Doors, Trellidor Security Doors
- Custom Curtains, Wallpaper Throughout
- 2x Solar Roof Ventilators, 3x Ceiling Extractors
- Water Tank + Filter + Pump
☀️ Solar System
6kW with 12x 500W panels and 12 Enphase micro inverters. Powers the whole house during the day.
🎥 Video Tour
📌 Nearby
- Bang Saray Beach – 2.7 km
- Aquaverse – 3.8 km
- Nong Nooch – 3.8 km
- Khao Chi Chan – 10.6 km
- Sai Kaew Beach – 10.4 km
- Big C Sattahip – 9.5 km
- Tesco Lotus South Pattaya – 17.9 km
- Jomtien Beach – 16.2 km
- Jomtien Hospital – 19.5 km
- Bangkok Pattaya Hospital Clinic – 450 m
- 7-Eleven – 400 m
- WeSquare Gym – 450 m
- Utapao Airport – 21.2 km
📞 Contact
English: Michael – 064 9307026
Thai: Linda – 08 4565 5008
❓ Frequently Asked Questions
What is included in the sale price?
The sale price of ฿4,650,000 includes the house, land (84 square wah), all furniture, appliances, air conditioning units, and the complete 6kW solar power system with 12 panels and inverters.
Can foreigners own this property?
Foreigners can own the house structure but not the land directly. However, long-term leasehold options are available, or the property can be purchased through a Thai company. We can assist with the legal process.