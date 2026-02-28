Exclusive Private Pool Villa for Sale

Reward yourself with this stunning private pool villa complex, featuring 3 separate houses (Main House, Secondary House, Guest House), fully furnished and ready to move in.

Large Land Size: 800 Tarang Wah (2 Rai)

Total Usable Area: Over 800 sq.m.

Pool Villa Details (Fully Furnished)

Rooms: 7 Bedrooms, 8 Bathrooms

Layout Includes: 7 Bedrooms, 8 Bathrooms, 2 Kitchens, 2 Living Rooms, 2 Dining Rooms, 1 Play Room, 1 Fitness Room, 1 Music Room

Parking: 2 garage zones with space for up to 6 cars

Pool System: Full-system 12-meter saltwater swimming pool

Electrical System: 3-phase electricity

Internet: Fiber optic internet

Water System: Dual water supply (city water and well water) with full consumption and utility filtering system, and an extra-large 8,000-liter backup tank

Hot Water: Boiler hot water system

Kitchen: Full built-in KVIK kitchen system with HAFELE appliances

Comfort: Air conditioning and curtains throughout

Furnishings: High-quality, high-value genuine wooden furniture

Fitness: Treadmill and full fitness equipment

Entertainment: Giant 86-inch TV with BOSE + Bang & OLUFSEN sound system, plus high-end TV and sound systems in all main rooms

Security: Full CCTV system

Garden: Large garden with rare and expensive trees

Location Feature: Situated on a scenic hill with a beautiful night view overlooking Pattaya Beach

Infrastructure: Road with drainage system

Atmosphere: Quiet and highly private









Prime Location Highlights

Quiet yet Connected: Built on private land with 2 main access points (Khao Talo Soi 10 and Nong Krabok Soi 5)

Land Potential: The land is very large, with potential to build an office or several additional residences

Nearby Amenities (5 mins): Tara Pattana International School, Satit Udomseuksa School, Go Wholesale, Big C South Pattaya, Macro

Shopping & Travel (15 mins): Terminal 21, Central Beach, Motorway

Available for sale under both Juristic Person (Company transfer) and Personal Name.

Special Price: 39,000,000 THB

Book a viewing of this Exclusive Pool Villa now!

Tel: 098-334-2109 (Khun Nuch) LINE: homklin8888





















































