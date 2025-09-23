(Condo for Sale) Lumpini Park Beach Jomtien – in Jomtien

Lumpini Park Beach condominium beckons with its prime location, offering easy access from both Jomtien Beach Road and Jomtien Second Road, mere steps away from the soft sands and azure waters of the beach. This splendid condominium boasts a wealth of amenities, including two serene swimming pools, a rejuvenating sauna, a state-of-the-art gym, a tranquil library, a convenient laundry room, spacious garage parking, and 24-hour security. This cozy, newly renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment is situated on a high floor and offers 57 sq. m of bright, comfortable living space. Fully furnished with modern interior design, it features a European kitchen, dining area, inviting living room, and a spacious balcony, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the sea views. This apartment is available for sale in Thai name, but Foreign Quota is available at the moment!







Lumpini Park Beach Jomtien – 2 bed 2 bath in Jomtien (PP11543) (17/07/2025)

High Floor 2 Bedroom Condo in Jomtien

On Jomtien Beach

Fully Renovated & Furnished

57 sqm Modern Interior

Sea View Balcony

Foreign Ownership

Sale Price: ฿4.35m / $133k / €114k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]



































