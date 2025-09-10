(Condo for Sale) Jomtien Beach Paradise – in Jomtien

Jomtien Beach Paradise Condo is conveniently located within a one-minute walk from Jomtien Beach, surrounded by restaurants, shops, markets, and accessible public transportation. It offers easy access to Sukhumvit Road and is only a 15-minute drive from Pattaya City. The facility boasts a range of amenities, including a spacious swimming pool, a fitness center, a tennis court, ample parking, and round-the-clock security. This two-story duplex apartment comprises four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and is situated on the 14th floor, offering 273 sq m of living space. It is fully furnished with a European-style kitchen, dining and living areas, an office room, and balconies on both floors that offer breathtaking views of the sea and city. The apartment is available for sale under foreign ownership and is move-in ready!







