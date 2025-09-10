(Condo for Sale) Executive Residence 1 – in Pratamnak

Executive Residence 1 is a charming and peaceful condominium complex with only 31 units, located near Cosy Beach at the bottom of Pratamnak. Close to restaurants and local stores, just 10 minute’s walk to the beach, and 15 minutes drive to Central Pattaya. This low-rise development offers two swimming pools, one on the rooftop and another one at the entrance, a gym, a leisure garden, a covered car park, and 24 hour security. This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment is on the 2nd floor and offers 215 sq. m. of living space. It comes fully furnished with a European-style kitchen, dining area, living room, and a big balcony. This unit is for sale in the company name.







