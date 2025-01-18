Willem Lasonder and Sam Jeffery triumph in a challenging week of golf

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Mabprachan Golf Society faced two challenging rounds this week, with players navigating tough conditions at Mountain Shadow and Emerald.

Tuesday, January 14 – A sunny day with a strong, cool breeze greeted golfers at Mountain Shadow, a course known for its tight layout with trees aplenty. The greens proved to be tricky, resulting in numerous three-putts and many players struggling to score above the 20s.







Willem Lasonder overcame a slow front nine, rallying on the back nine after a timely pep talk from his caddie to finish with 36 stableford points, the only player to meet his handicap. Neil Harvey secured second place with 30 points, while Mike Malott ended with the spoon.

Near pins went to Bob Edwards, Maurice Paradis, and Willem Lasonder.

Results: 1st Willem Lasonder (36) – 36 points. 2nd Neil Harvey (24) – 30 points

Thursday, January 16 –The group took on Emerald under breezy conditions. The course presented a stark contrast, with some areas dried out and rock-hard, while the soil around the greens was overly wet and soft. The fast greens added to the difficulty, making high scores elusive.



Sam Jeffery maintained consistent play throughout the day, securing the win with 35 points. The runner-up spot was hotly contested until the last hole, where Bob Edwards sank an extraordinary 25-meter birdie putt to edge out Neil Harvey on countback, both finishing with 31 points. Jonathan Pratt, returning as a guest, took the spoon.

Near pins were claimed by Allan Cassin, Maurice Paradis, and Sam Jeffery.

Results: 1st Sam Jeffery (13) – 35 points. 2nd Bob Edwards (11) – 31 points

































