Keith, Robby and Ian shine in a week of diverse Bunker Boys golf challenges

PATTAYA, Thailand – Monday, January 13 – A field of 28 players teed off under cool, windy conditions on a very dry course that offered plenty of run on the fairways and lightning-fast greens. Despite the challenges and a slow pace of play typical of high season, Keith Norman dominated with an impressive 39 points, celebrating both his win and the Bristol Bears’ weekend victory. Ian Flannigan edged Mark Hayward on countback for second place, both scoring 34 points, though Mark’s 23-point front nine collapse was notable. Steve Downes claimed fourth, also on countback, while Robby Watts secured the final spot with 31 points. Neil Jones, who submitted his card late, missed out on fourth despite a strong back nine.

Near pins went to Daryl Vernon, Steve Downes, Keith Norman, and Garry Skelly. The group welcomed newcomer John Sykes, who hopes to join more games in the Rayong area.

Results: 1st Keith Norman (20) – 39 points. 2nd Ian Flannigan (22) – 34 points. 3rd Mark Hayward (16) – 34 points. 4th Steve Downes (5) – 32 points. 5th Witt Mann (13) – 32 points

6th Robby Watts (13) – 31 points.







Wednesday, January 15 – A longer drive to The Vintage Course didn’t deter the group, bolstered by preferred rates courtesy of a generous contact. The course, as always, was in pristine condition with well-grassed fairways and quick, true greens. Robby Watts delivered a phenomenal 45-point performance off a 13-handicap, all but ensuring a handicap cut. Craig Dows came in second with 41 points, showing a return to form, while Bil Richardson’s solid 39 points earned third. Ian Flannigan, playing above his home handicap, claimed fourth with 36 points, followed by Colin Greig at 35.

Stuart Stammers shone on the par threes, taking two near pins, while the remaining two went to Craig Dows and Jimmy Carr. The group enjoyed a memorable day on the well-maintained course, and a return visit is likely soon.



Results: 1st Robby Watts (13) – 45 points. 2nd Craig Dows (10) – 41 points. 3rd Bil Richardson (20) – 39 points. 4th Ian Flannigan (22) – 36 points. 5th Colin Greig (13) – 35 points.

Friday, January 17 – The week concluded at The Emerald, a significant step down in quality compared to Wednesday. Delays plagued the day, with a 40-minute wait to tee off and slow play causing some to leave mid-round. The course was in fair condition, with inconsistent greens ranging from bumpy to slow.







Despite the challenges, Ian Flannigan recorded another strong round with 36 points to secure first place. Steve Downes edged Tony Robbins on countback for second, both scoring 34 points. Another countback decided fourth, with Alan Sullivan beating Michael Brett, who tied at 33 points. Uwe Jurgensen rounded out the winners with 32 points. The par three fifth went unclaimed, likely due to the earlier delays. Back at the clubhouse, the festivities included drinks courtesy of the new owner and the delinquent fund.

Results:

1st Ian Flannigan (22) – 36 points. 2nd Steve Downes (5) – 34 points. 3rd Tony Robbins (26) – 34 points. 4th Alan Sullivan (14) – 33 points. 5th Michael Brett (18) – 33 points

6th Uwe Jurgensen (29) – 32 points.

































