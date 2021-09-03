Welcome Back Pattaya Golf—Welcome Back Donal McGuigan

PSC Links Golf Society

Wed. Sept. 1

Pattana Golf Club A+C

Stableford

Thirty one days since our last game of golf before lockdown, and it didn’t look promising, as rain and drizzle continued through the night. However, by the time golfers began to assemble at Links Bar in the morning, the drizzle had come to a stop, leaving the sky overcast with a gentle breeze. Now things looked better.







Pattana was chosen as our first game back where we had been promised a course in really good condition after much work during the lockdown. We were not disappointed as everything looked immaculate and, after the rains, a very deep shade of green. Although there were plenty of wet patches around, the fairways were nicely cut and playing well. The rough has been cut down, but still enough grass to hide a ball should you stray.

The greens are excellent, albeit a little slow due to being a bit wet. Although wet, they are running truly. Wait until they dry out!



We weren’t expecting big scores today, believing everyone may be a little rusty, but when Paul Anderson made the turn with 22 points on his card, we might have changed our minds. Unfortunately, Paul came unstuck on the “C” nine and finished in second place with 33 points.

Mike Firkin was the opposite, with a mediocre score for the first nine, he came home with 18 points to take third spot with 31 points.

Donal McGuigan makes a welcome appearance with us occasionally and signed up for this first round. Not a big score but a very handy 34 points, which made him the winner on the day, and his very first Green Jacket at Links. Mind you, he had to ask the organizer if he could wear it, having never done before, as it had always been an ambition. It has been a long time, the organizer forgot the routine?







Winners at Pattana

1st Place – Donal McGuigan (17) – 34 pts

2nd Place – Paul Anderson (20) – 33 pts

3rd Place – Mike Firkin (17) – 31 pts









A small field of eight players, but at least we are back on the golf course. The rain stayed away, although the weather became hot and very humid. Not nice, but all happy to be out and about. We are wondering how many players we will have if they ever open the borders!



























