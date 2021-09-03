Sun worshipers slow to return to reopened Pattaya Beaches

Crowds have been slow to return to Pattaya Beaches, with a few Bangkok Thais and local expats returning to the sand after it reopened this week.

Only a few beach umbrellas were up Sept. 2, showing that vendors were taking their time coming back to work.







Wandee, a beach chair vendor, said business was not very good. She earns about 200 baht a day, but it was better than not earning anything at all.

Most customers were Thais spending a day off at the beach or foreigners living in Pattaya who wanted to get out of the house.

The beach is open, but only until 9 p.m. when the curfew kicks in. Group gathering at the beach is also prohibited, with no more than five people allowed to congregate.







































