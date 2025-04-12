Poll shows strong Songkran travel plans despite concerns

BANGKOK, Thailand – A nationwide survey has found that most Thai people still plan to travel during the Songkran holidays despite concerns following the recent earthquake. Conducted by North Bangkok Poll between April 8 and 10, the survey gathered responses from 1,500 participants across all regions. The findings point to continued confidence in domestic tourism, with Khao San Road ranking as the most popular water-play destination.







More than half of respondents said they planned to travel over the holiday period, with 35 percent intending to visit other provinces and over 20 percent planning trips abroad. Scenic beauty, convenience, and affordability were key factors in choosing destinations, while traditional cultural elements also played a role. Among the top five water-splashing locations were Central World, ICONSIAM, Silom Road, and Pattaya.

The poll revealed that the majority of respondents expect to spend between 1,000 and 5,000 baht during Songkran, with the largest portion of that budget going toward food, accommodation, and transportation. Traditional activities such as paying respect to elders and making merit remain popular, although many also expressed plans to stay home, send mobile greetings, or participate in local water events.



Twenty-five percent of respondents believed that Songkran would provide strong support to the national economy, while over 28 percent said the festival would have a moderate impact. Food and beverage outlets, hotels, tourist attractions, and entertainment venues were seen as the main beneficiaries. Most respondents also observed that prices this year were slightly or significantly higher than in 2024.

Despite the earthquake that struck on March 28, 39 percent of those surveyed felt it only moderately impacted travel decisions, while 23 percent said its effect was minor. Around 14 percent said it had little to no impact. The results suggest that public interest in celebrating Songkran remains strong, with travel and spending expected to boost local economies throughout the country. (NNT)



























