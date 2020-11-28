Unprecedented number of multiple collects

November 2020 CSP Construction & Macallan Insurance PAGS Tournament

Pattana A & C from the white tees was the allocated challenge for 65 of the 68 golfers who chose to test themselves in the penultimate PAGS tournament of 2020. With its par of 73, the course proved a stern test for the majority of players, with only one of the three women golfers from the field of 68 being able to crack the 40 point mark.







Course conditions were good, with smooth true running greens, well grassed fairways, but with the rough causing its own set of challenges. Under sunny skies, a solid one club wind kept the temperature down to a more bearable level.

The winner in the Ladies Flight went to Liny Prom (42) with the aforementioned day’s best score of 40 points.

The A Flight for players for 0 – 13 saw the three place getters win a total of ten technical prizes and the Low Gross to go with their podium placings. The winner with a mere two technicals was the jovial Jari Laakonen (13) with a fine 39 points.

2nd place getter Vinai Jumparnit (2) won three technicals and the Low Gross of 74 to sign for 37 points. Ben Walter (1) was edged by Vinai on countback for the Low Gross, to record 36 points, while winning five technicals.

Just a reminder that the maximum number of technicals available for collection is two, with any excesses going in to the Lucky Draw pool for non winners on the day.

B Flight for handicaps 14 – 21 saw a return to golf as the majority know, with Donal McGuigan (20) winning with a moderate 35 points. Pierre Herriot (18) with a back nine of 19 points edged out Keith Simmond’s (14) 17 points in the tussle for 2nd place, after both had 34 points.

The C Flight winner for handicaps 22+ was Tim Kyte (23) who made it two wins on the trot, after last month’s win in B Flight off 21, with a creditable 37 points.

A countback for the minor placings was required to separate Patrick Poussier (29) and Craig Johnson (23) after both signed for 36 points. Patrick relegated Craig to the bronze with a superb 23 points on the back nine, to a relatively meagre 16.

This month’s honorable mentions go out to Nan Seekhom and Jonathan Davies, each with three technicals, while Andy Richards also got two prizes.





A good crowd back at Hemingway’s for the presentation, with the spaghetti & meatballs being a particular culinary favorite of most attendees.

The final tournament for this challenging year will be on Wednesday 23rd Dec. at Laem Chabang.











