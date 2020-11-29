Thai Foreign Ministry defends rally responses; steps follow international standards

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs insisted that government responses to protesters complied with laws and international standards.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Thanee Saengrat, the spokesman who is also the director-general of the Department of Information, made the statement in response to a joint announcement from 13 international civil society organizations that demanded the government respect and protect peaceful demonstrations, be accountable for rights violations and promise compensation for affected people.

The organizations included Amnesty International, ARTICLE 19, ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) and Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL). Their announcement referred to demonstrations on Nov 17 and 25.

Mr Thanee said Thailand adhered to the rule of law and respected the transparent and accountable processes of law enforcement.

Officials enforced laws in accordance with international standards and situations to handle demonstrations and clashes between rival groups of demonstrators. Besides, officials were taking legal action against wrongdoers without any discrimination, he said.

Meanwhile, demonstrators must keep their rallies peaceful, abide by laws, consider safety and respect the rights of other people, Mr Thanee said.

According to him, on Nov 17 demonstrators tried to remove barricades and enter a restricted area. Officials took proper action to put situations under control and did not crack down on demonstrators.

On Nov 25 demonstrators were able to exercise their rights and joined their rally without any obstacle. (TNA)











