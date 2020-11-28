8 ambassadors visit Pattaya Child Protection and Development Center

Jetsada Homklin
Ambassadors from eight foreign embassies and a United Nations delegate visited the Child Protection and Development Center to see for themselves what the charity does.

Radchada Chomjinda, director of the Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand), and children from the CPDC and Drop-In Center welcomed envoys from Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Panama, Poland, Russia, Turkey and Uzbekistan, as well as a U.N. Thailand office representative, to the Huay Yai shelter Nov. 27.

Radchada Chomjinda, director of the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand, welcomes the honorable guests.

Radchada gave them a tour and a presentation about the HHNFT’s various projects, including its heralded Child Protection Card Game, mobile school to serve construction camps for migrant workers, organic vegetable gardens, and handicrafts lessons.

Such visits often give embassies a chance to evaluate charity programs in preparation for the awarding of grants.

HHNFT Director Radchada Chomjinda gives the guests a tour and a presentation about the HHNFT’s various projects.

Happy, young faces greet the ambassadors.



Some of the older kids show off the handicrafts they make at the center.

Director Radchada Chomjinda explains the HHNFT’s program and how it helps so many young minds.


