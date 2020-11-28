8 ambassadors visit Pattaya Child Protection and Development Center

Ambassadors from eight foreign embassies and a United Nations delegate visited the Child Protection and Development Center to see for themselves what the charity does.







Radchada Chomjinda, director of the Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand), and children from the CPDC and Drop-In Center welcomed envoys from Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Panama, Poland, Russia, Turkey and Uzbekistan, as well as a U.N. Thailand office representative, to the Huay Yai shelter Nov. 27.

Radchada gave them a tour and a presentation about the HHNFT’s various projects, including its heralded Child Protection Card Game, mobile school to serve construction camps for migrant workers, organic vegetable gardens, and handicrafts lessons.

Such visits often give embassies a chance to evaluate charity programs in preparation for the awarding of grants.

