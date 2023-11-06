The inaugural Tenzing Mixed Pairs Golf Tournament

At the Pattaya Country Club on Thursday, 16 November for an afternoon of friendly couples’ competition. Breakfast, dinner and dancing to live music at the nearby Billabong Golf Club & Resort also included. Prizes galore courtesy of our generous sponsors. The tournament format is mixed pairs, 4 ball better ball Stableford format.
Agenda
- 10:00 AM Breakfast at Billabong Golf Club & Resort
- 11:00 AM Registration opens
- 12:00 AM Briefing and group photo
- 12:30 PM Shotgun start
- 6:00 PM Return to Billabong for buffet dinner, music and prizes