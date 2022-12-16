The AssetWise Tennis Masters Championship, a Slamming Success

The AssetWise Tennis Masters Championship was recently held at the Fitz Club – Racquets, Health and Fitness. Sponsored by the AssetWise Public Company Limited and Carabao Group Public Company Limited, the tournament brought together a good lineup of more than 200 top-level Tennis players from all over the world who showcased their athletic tenacity and competed in gripping matches for 6 days of non-stop tennis action.

The event featured the Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles for players age 35 years and over. This popular event continues to promote Pattaya and Thailand as outstanding sports destinations, especially for Tennis.







The ITF MT-700 tournament is one of the most prestigious and coveted events on the ITF Seniors circuit held in Thailand. This annual event which is run by Mr. Vitanart Vathanakul, the CEO of Royal Cliff Hotels Group along with Mr. Daniel Rajsky and Mr. Jiri Cermak, the Tournament Directors, has cemented Fitz Club and Pattaya as a major international sporting arena.

Fast-paced and entertaining, the matches were competitive and produced impressive tennis. Highlights of the tournament included the Men’s 40+ Singles Finals between Indians, Mr. Narendra Singh Choudhary and Mr. Aditya Khanna. Both displayed an astonishing level of tennis prowess making the match all the more fun and hair-raising for the engaged spectators.







Aditya Khanna emerged as the victor clinching victory in this gripping match. Another nail-biter was the match between Mr. Simon Rapoport of Israel and Mr. Francois De Maisoncelle of France in the Men’s 65+ Singles Finals where the former prevailed. The highly entertaining match lasted over 5 hours with everyone on the edge of their seats. Thailand was also well-represented in event with Mr. Sakchai Kovapitukted and Mr. Krit Yongkasikij who fought their way to ultimately win the Men’s 55+ Doubles Finals.







Exciting draws brought real excitement among the players. The level of competition keeps on elevating each year. Many of the participants were returning veterans of the game along with new faces who traveled all the way from their home countries. A variety of food and beverage options were served on-site, post-match massages were available and cutting-edge sports facilities were provided to work out, unwind or socialize. What makes this tournament more special is the social event organized including the delicious BBQ Buffet feast for the players on the 2nd evening of the tournament. Everyone was warmly welcomed to the tournament by Mr Wut Viphanphong and Mrs Paneeta Malaivongs, the deputy CEOs of the AssetWise Public Company Limited.

The awarding ceremony was graced by the presence of Mr. Satit Sobreuk, the Senior Department Manager Corporate Communication of AssetWise Public Company Limited. Royal Cliff and AssetWise share similar values of empowering senior athletes to become more active and engage in physical activity by providing competitive athletic and recreational experiences for all. Through sports, the company continually makes a positive difference in the lives of many who are given the chance to have fun, make new friends and develop a lifetime appreciation for the sport.



This is the fifth time that this tournament has been held at Fitz Club – Racquets, Health and Fitness, one of the most iconic sports venues in Pattaya and Thailand. This cutting-edge luxury sports center has been frequented by top ATP players and sports stars from around the world. It is located in a highly accessible location and has the facilities to hold a world-class event including seating areas for the spectators.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Fitz Club, please visit www.royalcliff.com and www.facebook.com/fitzclub





































