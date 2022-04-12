Thailand stars confirmed for debut Aramco Team Series – Bangkok

*Patty Tavatanakit and Jutanugarn sisters to feature at Thai Country Club on May 12-14 as part of the Ladies European Tour

*Updated format sees team event taking place over the first two rounds with individuals making the cut involved in the final day third round shootout

*Series features five tournaments in Thailand, UK, Spain, USA and Saudi Arabia with a $5m total purse in further boost for women’s golf







A trio of Thailand’s top golfing superstars have all been confirmed for the Aramco Team Series – Bangkok, taking place at Thai Country Club on May 12-14.

Breakout international star Patty Tavatanakit, the world number 14, will make her Aramco Team Series debut in the unique team and individual format next month. Tavatanakit, 22, shot to fame in 2021 by winning her first major, followed by multiple top ten performances that catapulted her up the world rankings whilst also being crowned LPGA rookie of the year.







Former world number one and two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn is another big name confirmed to tee it up in Bangkok at the $1m Aramco-backed event. She will be joined by sister Moriya Jutanugarn, the world number 42, with a host of other up and coming Thai and Asian players also set to be confirmed. Last year’s debut Aramco Team Series season saw Thai world number five and 2021 LET Race to Costa del Sol winner Atthaya Thitikul narrowly lose in a play-off in London’s debut event.





Patty Tavatanakit said: “It’s amazing to see global tournaments like the Aramco Team Series come to my hometown of Bangkok. The ATS tournaments are providing really cool opportunities for players all over the world and the new wave of female talent in Thailand to get chances on the LET and impress in front of the world. There’s a real buzz for women’s golf in Thailand after some of our performances on the international stage so it’s a great chance to keep that momentum.”

The Aramco Team Series is golf’s first team event series on any professional tour – with visits to London, Sotogrande, New York and Jeddah following its opening Asian leg. The format, which includes a player-led draft at each event, gives more golfers tournament opportunities helped by teaming up with the best players on the planet. This season will also see a revised format for the event with the team event taking place over the first two days, with the third and final round for individuals making the cut in a last day shootout.







Ariya Jutanugarn added: “I’ve heard really positive things about the Aramco Team Series with a fresh format and the chance to play and connect with different players on the LET. It gives players a lot more to play for during a tournament week both as a team and as an individual. I’ve enjoyed success before in team formats alongside my sister Moriya – so I’m looking forward to seeing who I get to team up with in the draft and a chance to host them on home soil in Thailand.”





The Aramco Team Series Bangkok kicks off the 2022 tournaments at the Thai Country Club on May 12-14 before it heads to London (Centurion Club, June 16-18), Sotogrande (La Reserva Club De Sotogrande, August 18-20), New York (Venue TBC, October 13-15), and Jeddah (Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, November 9-11).

Majed Al Sorour, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation said: “The Aramco Team Series is bigger and better this year and it’s exciting to expand to Asia and one of golf’s fastest growing markets in Thailand. It’s a hotbed of talent with players now getting more opportunities to mix it with the LET’s very best players in different formats with global exposure. It’s a chance to showcase the growth of women’s sport, superstar names and the next generation – all from a perfect venue in Bangkok to kick off the new ATS season.”

Aramco Team Series

The Aramco Team Series is both unique and historic and epitomises Aramco’s status as one of the most committed investors into female golf today. The investment by Aramco as the headline sponsor makes them one of the biggest backers of the women’s game in Europe today. The four Aramco Team Series events are a significant step forward for women’s sport and follow the hugely successful Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund and Saudi Ladies Team International, which took place at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in November 2020.



The four tournaments form an important part of a record-breaking LET schedule, with teams of four players competing over 54 holes. Unlike any other event in world golf, Team Captains will recruit one fellow Tour pro through a draft system. Another Tour professional will be selected at random, while all teams will also uniquely include one amateur player.

This is the only event in world golf where an amateur contributes to the final result in the main competition. Prize money for the winning team will be split between its three pro members.

About Golf Saudi

Golf Saudi facilitates uptake and participation in golf through the delivery of world-class facilities, operational excellence and the implementation of industry best practice to position the Kingdom as an exceptional golfing nation. Combined with grass roots training and education programmes that introduce people to the game at the earliest opportunity and with the greatest ease, Golf Saudi is committed to delivering a dynamic national development programme that transforms the golfing landscape.

Twitter: @Golf_Saudi Instagram: @Golf_Saudi Facebook: @GolfSaudi





About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company driven by the core belief that energy is opportunity. Aramco’s aim is to continue its long and proven track record, contributing multiple streams of value to its many stakeholders, while maintaining its reputation as a reliable supplier of sustainable energy to the world. This partnership with Aramco comes as part of the company’s efforts in female empowerment by providing an exciting new platform through which women can excel in this global sport, while also inspiring the next generation of girls to pursue their dreams and achieve their potential.





























