List of Songkran festivities in major cities across Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is organizing “Amazing Songkran 2022 Celebrations” at ten temples in Bangkok, as well as the “Songkran Music Heritage Festival 2022” in Ayutthaya and Songkhla. Events will also take place in Chiang Mai, Samut Prakan and other major cities throughout the kingdom.

According to TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn, the move follows the government’s approval of Songkran 2022 celebrations under universal prevention and COVID-free setting guidelines.



Songkran 2022 celebrations will be as follows:

– “Amazing Songkran 2022 Celebrations” between April 9-17 at ten temples in Bangkok. TAT has scheduled rituals honoring the Thai New Year’s centuries-old origins and traditions at ten temples in Bangkok’s old quarters, namely Wat Arun, Wat Pho, Wat Rakang, Wat Suthat, Wat Kalayanamit, Wat Prayun, Wat Ratchanatdaram, Wat Mahathat, Wat Saket and Wat Ratchabophit.







– The “Songkran Music Heritage Festival 2022” in Ayutthaya and Songkhla from April 12-21. The festival will take place in Ayutthaya’s Wat Phra Ram and Songkhla’s old town, with the goal of raising local and international awareness of the historical and cultural significance of both locations.

– “The Iconic Songkran Festival 2022”, taking place from April 8-17 at IconSiam in Bangkok. Song Nam Phra and Rot Nam Dam Hua – a ritual to pay respect to the elders, family-focused activities, kite displays, merit-making activities, and a replica of a Thai temple fair – will be highlights of the festivities.

– Thai Beverage Plc’s (ThaiBev) “Water Festival” in various Thai cities. In Bangkok, events will be held at Wat Pho, Wat Arun, Wat Prayun, Wat Kalayanamit, Wat Rakang, Maharaj Pier, Lhong 1919, SookSiam at IconSiam, and Asiatique the Riverfront between April 13 and 15. The festival will also take place in Chiang Mai at Lanna Ancient House and Charoen Prathet Road.



– “Nam Thip Pi Mai Muang Chiang Mai” in Chiang Mai from April 12-16. TAT first reintroduced this age-old ceremony of creating “Nam Thip” or “lustral water” last year, using water from three sacred water sources at Wat Buppharam, Doi Angkhang or Doi Inthanon, and the Ping River, which were part of the 108 sacred water sources obtained for King Rama the 10th’s Coronation.

– The “Phra Pradeang Songkran Festival 2022” in Samut Prakan from April 22-24. This event, held at the Phra Pradaeng City Hall, sees locals observing Mon traditional Mon ceremonies.





The TAT advises holiday revelers to strictly adhere to COVID preventative rules at all times, including being fully inoculated with an approved vaccine or showing proof of testing negative for COVID-19 using an antigen test kit. They are also prohibited from participating in water splashing, powder smearing or foam parties in public places. Additionally, the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages are not permitted at the event’s venue. (NNT)

































