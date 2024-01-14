Thailand ready for Asian Cup opener against Kyrgyzstan in Qatar Jan 16

Thailand’s national football team is preparing for their opening match in the Asian Cup Group F against Kyrgyzstan in Qatar this Tuesday (Jan 16).

The team, under the guidance of Coach Masatada Ishii, held its first training session on Friday night (Jan 12) in Doha.

Ishii, after a training session lasting an hour and a half, indicated that he has a preliminary starting lineup in mind for the first game, though he remains open to adjustments based on various factors. The team’s current focus is on acclimatizing to the weather conditions and understanding the tactical approach for the tournament.







Thailand finds itself in a challenging group, drawn alongside Saudi Arabia, Kyrgyzstan, and Oman. The Thai team will face Oman on January 21 and former champions Saudi Arabia on January 25. The tournament comprises six groups of four teams each, with the top two from each group and the four best third-placed teams advancing to the last 16. The final is scheduled to be held at the Lusail Stadium on February 10.

The match between Thailand and Kyrgyzstan will be broadcast live in Thailand on PPTV HD (36) and T Sport (7) at 9.30 pm (Thai time) on Tuesday. (NNT)













































