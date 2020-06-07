Sandy Chapo takes line honours in Pattaya Billabong Golf at Burapha

PSC Billabong Golf

Friday, June 5 Burapha A and B Stableford

On Burapha’s A and B loops, no carts were allowed off the paths for the first nine, but then it was back to normal. The course was in great condition and it was millionaire golf with few other players on the course.







A nice hot day with plenty of cloud but no rain, it is well thought of, you can order lunch at the drink stops and have it delivered to you on the course. A great idea Mike.

Now all you oldies will have heard the song, where have all the flowers gone, from the hippy days of old, there must be a takeoff from that with the new song, where have all the golfers gone? I know our golfing friends from Australia and elsewhere in the world cannot come at the moment but the locals are thin on the ground for some reason.

Anyway, suffice to say the ones that are playing are enjoying themselves. Yesterday the winners were grinners and with a count back for the minor placings between Andrew Woodall and Captain Cripple, both scoring 36 points, with Captain Cripple taking second pushing Andrew to third.

For the second straight day Sandy Chapo has taken line honours and today he scored 40 Stableford points to do it.

There were no two’s recorded.











