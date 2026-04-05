BCCT Breakfast Briefing with the British Ambassador – 6 May 2026

BCCT is delighted to invite you to the BCCT Breakfast Briefing with H.E. British Ambassador Mark Gooding OBE and UK Embassy Team offering first-hand insights into the latest economic and political developments, key issues monitored by the UK Embassy, and their implications for the business community in Thailand, with brief reflections on the post-election landscape and what it means for business going forward.







Event details :

Date: Wednesday 6th May 2026

Time: 8.30 – 10.00 AM (breakfast begins at 8.00 AM)

Venue: Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit [MAP]

Cost: THB 1,100 per person. This price includes a buffet breakfast, tea, and coffee.

Booking:

BCCT members may book online by clicking here or contact us at [email protected] for assistance.

Non-members who would like to join this event should email – [email protected]



Payment:

Online Paymentoptions are available when confirming your booking (recommended). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this.

Bank Transferis also available to Kasikorn Bank 709-2-36464-4 and email [email protected] to verify for a receipt.

A co-sponsorship of this event is available for just THB 10,000 + VAT, offering you exclusive branding opportunities with prominent exposure before, during, and after the event.

2 complimentary event ticketsfor your company representative

Display space at the event(one table with roll up banner)

One-minute video (visual only) & logodisplayed on event screens





Brand exposure:

Company logo and website link featured on event graphics for BCCT website booking page, event backdrop, and social media promotions including LinkedIn (13K followers) and Facebook (9.1K connections).

Company logo and website link present in all online circulars send to 2,700+ member and 4,500+ non-member contacts

A linkedIn thank you post on BCCT’s account (15,000 connections), with a short sponsor profile

Attendee list: Receive a full list of attendees with contact details and a copy of business cards

*Industry exclusivity is available upon request for the first member company to secure sponsorship.

Contact Khun Fon at [email protected] or call 094 463 6545 for more details.



Cancellation Policy:

Advance Paymentis required to confirm your registration and if the payment is not made 24 hours before event, your place will be passed on to the waiting list. No walk-ins.

Cancellationsreceived less than 24 hours (1 day) and no-shows are NOT able to receive neither a refund nor credit.

Paymentis required at the time of booking. At any other time will incur a higher fee

Event Policy: By registering for this event, you are providing consent for your details to be shared with our partners for this event.

Event Behaviour Statement: Please click here





หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

Two Pacific Place, 18th Floor, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]

Location Map: Thai/English































