PSC Bunker Boys Golf Monday, August 22

Monday, August 22

Treasure Hill, white tees

1st Kob Glover (19) 31 points

2nd Robby Watts (9) 29 points

3rd Raleigh Gosney (19) 29 points

Near pins, Kob Glover, Niall Glover, & Bil Richardson







After an absence of several months, the Bunker Boys made a return visit to Treasure Hill Golf Club and for the second day in a row, we seemed to be the only people on the course. A big difference though was the quality of the course particularly the greens. After consecutive games where the greens were very substandard, it was a pleasure to play on proper greens once again.







As always Treasure Hill was difficult, with trees once again causing problems. Some regard Treasure Hill as a thinking man’s course, clearly not too many thinkers were present for today’s round as scores were the lowest we have seen for some time. The thinking man today turned out to be a lady, Kob Glover who took first place with thirty-one points, the only one to breach the thirty mark. Robby Watts took second on countback from Raleigh Gosney, both on twenty-nine points. The Glovers, Niall, and Kob took a near pin each with Bil Richardson taking the third with one unclaimed.

With more than half the month gone scores in the golfer of the month race being the lowest for some time, nobody is really staking a claim at this stage so the stage is set for someone to step up and show some form for the rest of the month.

































