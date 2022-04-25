Poppy Appeal Golf Tournament resounding victory for Royal British Legion

The much-delayed Poppy Golf Tournament finally got under way at Pattana Golf Club on Friday 22nd April. A field of 60 arrived and started a 2 person scramble on a hot and humid day; sadly this would change as a storm approached. With thunder and lightning overhead play was suspended then heavy rain followed. It was decided that as all players had completed 9 holes, we would have a 9-hole tournament.



The presentation took place at the Billabong Golf Resort on Mabprachan Lake. In first place was Todd Givens and Craig Blacklock who finished well ahead of the chasing pack In second place were Brad Sproxton and Mark Penfold, who managed to finish the 18 holes. Third place was strongly contested with three teams sharing the same score, after a complicated countback Glyn Davies and Andrew Scaiffe took the honours.







The presentation of prizes was carried out by Organisers George Barrie and Kevin Wild, both founder members of the Royal British Legion Thailand. George thanked all participants for supporting this event and also the sponsors who committed to this charitable endeavour. A special Mention was made to the three Platinum Sponsors, RSM Rtd Middy Campbell MBE, Bangkok Snow Removal .com and the Rivera Group. A certificate of Appreciation was presented to Middy Campbell, who was well received by the players.



This event is very important in The RBL Thailand calendar as it helps us support our Thai Military Veterans. We hope that next year’s tournament will be as well received as this.









































