ANZAC Day Dawn Service held at Billabong Resort Pattaya

A number of ex-servicemen and civilians gathered at the Billabong Resort on Maprachan Lake in Pattaya on April 25, to watch the sunrise and pay respects on ANZAC Day.

The ode of remembrance was carried out by George Barrie RN, and following The Last Post and Revile, the Flag was lowered and raised to Half Mast by Kevin Wild RN and Alan Mc Mullan AFW. After The Flag ceremony was complete a wreath was laid By Middy Campbell MBE Parachute Regiment and A J Beasley NZSF.



On completion of the service a sausage breakfast was served accompanied by the ANZAC tradition of Rum and Milk. This small service and mark of respect is carried out at The Billabong each year and numbers have increased over the years by people who wish to quietly and solemnly pay respect to the fallen.

"At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them."






































