Phoenix Gold Pattaya in good condition despite rain

PSC golf from Billabong

Monday, 12th April

Phoenix Gold

Phoenix Gold in beautiful condition, even with all the rain the course has endured in the last week or so. The greens were still fast and the fairways, although a little wet in some places, were good to play off.







The only day of the week Capt. Cripple gets to play and was told cart paths only, so this week he doesn’t get a hit but never mind there’s always next week.

My friend the little French General told me his watch said it would rain at 12 noon and it was right. The last 3 or 4 holes it did rain a little.



The scoring wasn’t that bad either, with one guy scoring 21 on the front nine but only 14 on the back. Normally it’s the other way round with Ocean being the easier of the two nines.

Taking second place today was John Seton with 35 points.







Taking the top spot was our own weather forecaster Gerard Lambert with a fine 36 points.

Nobody managed to score a deuce.













