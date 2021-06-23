Peter Lacey scores at Laem Chabang

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Monday, June 21

Laem Chabang Golf Course A+B

Stableford

Sixteen golfers came out to play beautiful Laem Chabang on this Monday morning.







The friendly starter lady gave us the word to start when ready, so our first group went ‘upstairs’ to the first tee on the ‘A’ course and hit off about twenty minutes early. As there had been heavy rain the night before, similar to Pattaya, carts were to stay on the path.

However, just before the first group left the tee, a marshal informed us that, interestingly, carts with golfers aged over 70 yrs. could drive on the ‘B’ course fairways. The fairways, as expected, were damp and even though there was no run, played quite well.







The greens were in the usual good condition and, if anything, were just a little quicker than our visit here two weeks ago.

Peter Lacey plays with Links sparingly these days but came with his A game to score a good win with 38 points.

Steve Moxey left Links Golf for the, apparently, greener pastures of the Siam courses, but returned to play this course. He scored 37 points for second place.

Michael Flower, at the same time, also went to Siam. He returned and took third spot by winning countbacks over two others on 34 points.







Paul Anderson and George Mueller are still with Links and were the other two involved in the countbacks on 34 points.

Paul grabbed fourth place, with George in fifth.

The weather was clear skies with a breeze that was strong at times, but many players noted, however, that it was still pretty hot and wearing.









Winners at Laem Chabang

1st Place – Peter Lacey (13) – 38 pts

2nd Place – Steve Moxey (11) – 37 pts

3rd Place –Michael Flower (6) – 34 pts c/back

4th Place – Paul Anderson (20) – 34 pts c/back

5th Place – George Mueller (14) – 34 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Mark On – 18 pts c/back

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Ron Dickie – 18 pts



















