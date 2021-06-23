Pattaya open-air beer bars argue they’re safe to reopen

Operators of Pattaya beer bars want the government to allow their open-air establishments to reopen, arguing they pose less coronavirus risk than air-conditioned go-go bars and nightclubs.

Prinn Panitchpakdi, deputy leader of the Democrat Party and director of the Night Entertainment Venue Operators’ Confederation, on June 18 submitted a letter to House of Representatives President Chuan Leekpai outlining the industry’s demands that bars be allowed to reopen July 1.







The confederation called for an immediate end to blanket closure orders, saying only venues to which Covid-19 cases can be traced should be closed and employees quarantined for 14 days.

Damrongkiat Pinitkarn, secretary to the Pattaya Entertainment & Tourism Association, said last week that he personally feels that bars should not reopen in provinces with high Covid-19 transmission rates, such as Bangkok.







However, in areas like Pattaya and Chonburi with low numbers of cases, venues should be allowed to reopening and closures targeted at just businesses where cases can be traced to.

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Monday rejected the industry’s petition, saying operators needed to show the government how they could reopen and not become hotbeds of Covid-19 infections.































