Atthaya, Patty share one-stroke lead after first day at Honda LPGA Thailand 2021

The tournament is played under strict health and safety protocols with no public spectators present at the event

(Chonburi – 6 May 2021) The Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 starts today at the Siam Country Club Old Course, Pattaya, with 18-year-old former amateur champion Atthaya Thitikul sharing a one stroke lead with rising star Patty Tavatanakit. Former world number one Ariya Jutanugarn was one stroke back, tied in second place.

This year the tournament is being staged behind closed doors with no tickets sold and with no spectators allowed. The event is taking place with full adherence to internationally recognized Covid-19 protocols and in compliance with strict standard operating procedures, set out by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), and Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) with the support and guidance of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and the Sports Authority of Thailand.







Seventy-two top female golf pros from around the world are competing at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 for a prize purse valued at USD 1.6 M. or 50 million Thai Baht, and a Honda Accord Hybrid, Hybrid Tech variant valued at THB 1,799,000 for hole in one prize.

The two Thai players – up and coming stars Atthaya and Patty – both finished their first rounds with eight-under-par 64s after a hot and steamy day at the championship course.

Patty, who made headlines when she won the ANA Inspirational event in the US on April 4, sank a birdie putt on the final hole to join her compatriot at the top of the leaderboard. After her round, she admitted that she hadn’t felt good before play started, but started to feel better once she got on the course.







“I tried to be patient out there, stick to my game plan. I’m really glad to be back home and to eat Thai food every day,” she said after her round.

Atthaya also made headlines back in 2017 when she won the Ladies European Thailand Championship as an amateur aged only 14. Her round today featured two eagles in a bogey-free round. “I had an amazing round today – two eagles in one day, and then the back nine as well,” she said after her round. “I just keep rolling the putter and I know that today I had a good feeling with hitting the irons. I think I’m being really patient with the weather as well.

She added that playing in Thailand was a special bonus for her. “I think it means a lot to me and to all the other Thai players to play here. This is the biggest women’s tournament in Thailand, and normally we play in front of other Thais who are cheering us. It means a lot because I really feel proud to play out there in front of them and representing Thailand.”







Following the Thai pair after the first round was Thailand’s former world number one Ariya and Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen, who carded seven-under 65s.

Three players were tied in third place – Australia’s Hannah Green, Germany’s Caroline Masson and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko.

Defending champions and three time winner Amy Yang was back tied in 20th place after finishing with a three-under.

Play resumes tomorrow and while no spectators are allowed at the course, viewers can tune into to PPTV HD 36 for live coverage.

The health, safety and well-being of all involved in the tournament is a top priority at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2021. The organizer set the safety measures to prevent Covid-19 spread, in accordance with the DMHTT (Distancing – Mask Wearing – Hand Washing – Testing – Thai Cha Na). The competition also uses bubble systems, dividing into two bio-secure bubbles, the Inner Bubble and the Outer Bubble.









The Inner Bubble includes all players, caddies, officials and tournament operation staff from Thailand, all of who will complete multiple PCR Tests every 3 days, stay at an assigned ALQ hotel with no other outside guests and with restricted itinerary, only between the tournament grounds and the official hotel.

The Outer Bubble includes tournament staff, supporters and media who will be screened before entering the event and follow strict tournament safety measures and protocols.

Play resumes tomorrow. For more and updated information about Honda LPGA Thailand 2021, please visit www.hondalpgathailand.com and www.facebook.com/lpgaThailand. During 4 days of competition from 6-9 May, 2021, the tournament will be broadcast live via PPTV HD 36 Channel or www.pptvhd36.com or PPTVHD36 Application.







Schedules of Events

Thursday, May 6 Tournament Day 1

08.00 – 15.00 1st Round

10.00 – 15.00 Global Live Broadcast

12.00 – 15.00 Local Live Broadcast (PPTV HD 36)

Friday, May 7 Tournament Day 2

08.00 – 15.00 2nd Round

10.00 – 15.00 Global Live Broadcast

12.00 – 15.00 Local Live Broadcast (PPTV HD 36)

Saturday, May 8 Tournament Day 3

08.30 – 15.30 3rd Round

10.30 – 15.30 Global Live Broadcast

12.30 – 15.30 Local Live Broadcast (PPTV HD 36)

Sunday, May 9 Tournament Day 4

08.30 – 15.30 Final Round

10.30 – 15.30 Global Live Broadcast & HD Live Broadcast (Terrestrial)

12.30 – 15.30 Local Live Broadcast (PPTV HD 36)

Must Read: Patty leads by three strokes after two rounds at Honda LPGA Thailand 2021