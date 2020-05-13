Pattaya Sports Club opens branch office on the Dark Side

The Pattaya Sports Club is pleased and proud to announce that as of Monday 11 May, 2020 our new branch office will be open on the premises of the Billabong Golf Club on the scenic banks of the Mabprachan Lake.







Our services include:

New membership applications.

Renewal of memberships.

Discount vouchers for various golf courses are available.

Other information including our Discount Program.

Initially the operating hours are: Monday & Thursday from 9 a.m. until 12 noon.

Our contact address is:

Pattaya Sports Club – Mabprachan Office

4/5 Moo 9, T. Pong, A. Banglamung

Chonburi 20150, Thailand

Tel 098 274 8182

Email: [email protected]

Location Click here





